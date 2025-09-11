Mathura: Man rapes woman, then shoots at police
Dinesh, a 27-year-old from Gosna in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested on September 11, 2025, for allegedly raping a woman passenger in his auto.
Police picked him up after an emergency call and charged him under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
While being escorted by officers to recover the vehicle involved in the crime, Dinesh reportedly grabbed a sub-inspector's pistol and fired at police.
Dinesh injured during scuffle
The incident happened in Jamunapar area.
In the chaos after Dinesh snatched the weapon and opened fire, he was injured when police retaliated.
Police quickly took him to a district hospital for treatment.
Now under hospital custody, Dinesh faces new charges for attacking law enforcement and using a firearm.
Investigations into both the alleged rape and armed assault are ongoing.