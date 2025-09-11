Tripura to introduce standardized uniforms in all government schools

Vidyajyoti and PM-SHRI schools will share one uniform design, while other government schools will have their own version. Four schools—Shishu Bihar Higher Secondary, Sukhamoy Higher Secondary, Umakanta Academy, and PM Shri Radha Kishore Institution—won't have to switch. District Education Officers will make sure everything runs smoothly for classes 1 through 12.

Transition period for students

For the upcoming 2025-26 year, students can wear either their old or new uniforms so no one has to scramble.

Plus, under the Samagra Shiksha scheme, kids in classes 1-8 are already getting new uniforms for free.

As Director NC Sharma put it: "which has prompted the government to provide dress to the students instead of cash."