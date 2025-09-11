Modi's birthday: Delhi to roll out major projects on September 17

Infrastructure upgrades in focus

Big upgrades are coming: the Delhi Jal Board and PWD are working on new sewer lines in Sonia Vihar, a reservoir at Palla for better water supply, and an underground tank at Bijwasan.

There's also a new flyover at Nand Nagri and a foot over bridge near Rajputana Rifles to ease traffic.

The Okhla Sewage Treatment Plant is getting revamped too—Minister Parvesh Singh Verma says these moves are about setting new benchmarks in public service and modern infrastructure.