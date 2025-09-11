Modi's birthday: Delhi to roll out major projects on September 17
Delhi is rolling out a bunch of major projects on September 17, 2025, to mark Prime Minister Modi's birthday as part of the 'Seva Pakhwada' campaign.
Expect new Ayushman Mandirs (101 in total) to boost healthcare and hospital expansions across the city.
Plus, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch 75 drones—built by girl students from Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW)—to boost women's safety and policing in the city.
Infrastructure upgrades in focus
Big upgrades are coming: the Delhi Jal Board and PWD are working on new sewer lines in Sonia Vihar, a reservoir at Palla for better water supply, and an underground tank at Bijwasan.
There's also a new flyover at Nand Nagri and a foot over bridge near Rajputana Rifles to ease traffic.
The Okhla Sewage Treatment Plant is getting revamped too—Minister Parvesh Singh Verma says these moves are about setting new benchmarks in public service and modern infrastructure.