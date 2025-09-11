Major reservoirs in India 87% full, ahead of last year

Highlights from the report

This surge in water storage is great news for farmers and everyone relying on steady water supply.

States like Maharashtra (nearly 97% full) and Goa (completely full) are leading the way, while Rajasthan and parts of southern India are also doing well.

But not all regions are celebrating: eastern India is struggling with only 75% capacity due to low rainfall, especially in West Bengal where some reservoirs have dropped below half.

With monsoon rains still going strong—8% above normal so far—experts say we could see even more gains, giving a real boost to irrigation and daily water needs as the rabi crop season approaches.