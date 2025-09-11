Major reservoirs in India 87% full, ahead of last year
India's major reservoirs are now 87% full—2.5% higher than last year and nearly 15% above the decade average—as of September 2024.
Three out of five regions have storage levels topping 90%, according to the Central Water Commission.
Highlights from the report
This surge in water storage is great news for farmers and everyone relying on steady water supply.
States like Maharashtra (nearly 97% full) and Goa (completely full) are leading the way, while Rajasthan and parts of southern India are also doing well.
But not all regions are celebrating: eastern India is struggling with only 75% capacity due to low rainfall, especially in West Bengal where some reservoirs have dropped below half.
With monsoon rains still going strong—8% above normal so far—experts say we could see even more gains, giving a real boost to irrigation and daily water needs as the rabi crop season approaches.