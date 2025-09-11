Next Article
Hardik Patel, ex-Patidar leader, faces non-bailable warrant in protest case
Hardik Patel, BJP MLA and former face of the Patidar quota protests, now faces a non-bailable warrant from an Ahmedabad court.
The move comes after he repeatedly skipped hearings in a case tied to a 2018 protest in Nikol, where his call for a symbolic fast was held without police permission.
Charges against Patel
Patel is charged with rioting, unlawful assembly, criminal conspiracy, and using force against public servants—his requests to be let off have been denied by both trial and Sessions courts.
His lawyer says they're planning to challenge the warrant or seek its cancelation in the High Court.
The next court date is set for October 8.