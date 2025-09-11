Manipur: Naga Council pauses highway blockade ahead of PM visit
Just ahead of Prime Minister Modi's trip to Manipur, the United Naga Council (UNC) has temporarily called off its highway blockade.
The protest, which began on September 9, was against new border fencing and the termination of the Free Movement Regime (FMR) between India and Myanmar.
Lifting the blockade should help restore supplies and bring some relief to people in the state.
Tensions remain high in Manipur
The blockade had shut down major highways—key lifelines for Naga-majority areas—making daily life tougher for many.
UNC decided to pause their protest after an emergency meeting and some reassurance from the government about continued talks.
Meanwhile, political tensions remain high: 13 BJP leaders from Phungyar just quit over inclusiveness issues, highlighting how complex things are in Manipur right now.