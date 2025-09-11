Manipur: Naga Council pauses highway blockade ahead of PM visit India Sep 11, 2025

Just ahead of Prime Minister Modi's trip to Manipur, the United Naga Council (UNC) has temporarily called off its highway blockade.

The protest, which began on September 9, was against new border fencing and the termination of the Free Movement Regime (FMR) between India and Myanmar.

Lifting the blockade should help restore supplies and bring some relief to people in the state.