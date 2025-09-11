IMD warns of thunderstorms, heavy rain in Mumbai this weekend
Mumbai's about to swap the heat for some serious rain.
After three days of temperatures above 31°C, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the city and nearby areas, warning of heavy showers and thunderstorms this weekend.
The rain should finally bring some relief from the recent high temperatures.
Santacruz recorded a high of 31.5degC on Thursday
Thursday saw suburban Mumbai hit 31.5°C, while the island city wasn't far behind at 31.2°C.
Even though Santacruz and Colaba didn't record any rain midweek, Mumbai's suburbs have already picked up nearly 120mm this September—less than usual for what's typically the driest monsoon month here.
IMD is also flagging possible thunderstorms in districts like Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Ratnagiri over Saturday and Sunday, so keep those umbrellas handy!