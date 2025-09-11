IMD warns of thunderstorms, heavy rain in Mumbai this weekend

Santacruz recorded a high of 31.5degC on Thursday

Thursday saw suburban Mumbai hit 31.5°C, while the island city wasn't far behind at 31.2°C.

Even though Santacruz and Colaba didn't record any rain midweek, Mumbai's suburbs have already picked up nearly 120mm this September—less than usual for what's typically the driest monsoon month here.

IMD is also flagging possible thunderstorms in districts like Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Ratnagiri over Saturday and Sunday, so keep those umbrellas handy!