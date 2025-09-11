Next Article
Tamil Nadu to challenge SC's teacher retirement order
Tamil Nadu is gearing up to challenge a recent Supreme Court ruling that says all in-service teachers without a Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) certificate must clear it within two years—or face forced retirement.
The September 1 order affects about 1.75 lakh teachers, including many who were hired before TET was ever required.
TET for teachers hired before 2011
The state's School Education Minister, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, says making this rule retroactive could lead to mass retirements and a serious teacher shortage.
Tamil Nadu supports TET for new hires but feels it's unfair for those already teaching under older rules.
With so many jobs at risk and the next state elections on the horizon, this decision could shake up both classrooms and politics across Tamil Nadu.