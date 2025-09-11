Tamil Nadu to challenge SC's teacher retirement order

TET for teachers hired before 2011

The state's School Education Minister, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, says making this rule retroactive could lead to mass retirements and a serious teacher shortage.

Tamil Nadu supports TET for new hires but feels it's unfair for those already teaching under older rules.

With so many jobs at risk and the next state elections on the horizon, this decision could shake up both classrooms and politics across Tamil Nadu.