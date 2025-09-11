Uttarakhand disaster: PM Modi requests immediate relief for affected areas
Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Dehradun on Thursday to personally oversee disaster relief efforts after days of heavy rain and landslides hit Uttarakhand.
The state has asked the central government for ₹5,702 crore to help recover from the damage.
Modi's plan includes an aerial survey of the worst-hit areas and a high-level meeting with officials to review rescue work.
PM meets Mauritius counterpart, discusses bilateral ties
Natural disasters have left several villages devastated, with significant loss and destruction.
An Inter-Ministerial Team led by R Prasanna from the Home Affairs Ministry recently visited and appreciated local teams for stepping up emergency aid.
Before coming to Uttarakhand, PM Modi met with Mauritius's Prime Minister in Varanasi, where both leaders held a bilateral meeting and exchanged several documents.