Uttarakhand disaster: PM Modi requests immediate relief for affected areas India Sep 11, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Dehradun on Thursday to personally oversee disaster relief efforts after days of heavy rain and landslides hit Uttarakhand.

The state has asked the central government for ₹5,702 crore to help recover from the damage.

Modi's plan includes an aerial survey of the worst-hit areas and a high-level meeting with officials to review rescue work.