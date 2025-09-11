Next Article
Boy hangs self after mother refuses to buy smartphone
A 12-year-old boy from Dumka, Jharkhand, died by suicide on September 11, 2025, after an argument with his mother about buying a smartphone.
His mom had to say no because of tight finances, and he was later found hanging at home.
Police are investigating the matter
Police are investigating and have sent the boy's body for post-mortem at Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital.
With his father working far away in Bengaluru as a contract laborer, the family was already struggling financially.
Authorities are trying to understand what happened.