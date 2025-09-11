Mauritius PM to visit Ram Temple tomorrow
Mauritius Prime Minister Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam will visit the iconic Ram Temple in Ayodhya on September 12, 2025.
He's the second foreign leader to stop by this month, following Bhutan's PM Tshering Tobgay.
The temple, a huge spiritual landmark for Hindus worldwide, has been under construction for several years and is nearly complete.
Details of Dr. Ramgoolam's visit
Dr. Ramgoolam lands at Ayodhya's Maharishi Valmiki International Airport at 11:00am and gets a warm Mauritian-style red carpet welcome from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's representative, Ayodhya district in-charge minister and state Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi.
He'll spend about 90 minutes touring the temple and checking out the final stages of construction—think six new temples along the boundary and a massive rampart set to finish by September.
Significance of the trip
This isn't just another official trip—it highlights strong cultural ties between India and Mauritius.
For young people especially, it's a reminder of how global leaders connect over shared heritage and why places like Ayodhya still matter on the world stage today.