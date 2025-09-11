Mauritius PM to visit Ram Temple tomorrow India Sep 11, 2025

Mauritius Prime Minister Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam will visit the iconic Ram Temple in Ayodhya on September 12, 2025.

He's the second foreign leader to stop by this month, following Bhutan's PM Tshering Tobgay.

The temple, a huge spiritual landmark for Hindus worldwide, has been under construction for several years and is nearly complete.