Jewar airport to open in mid-September 2025

Construction is moving fast—over 80% of phase one is done, including the main terminal roof and runway. The Airports Authority of India is now installing air traffic control systems, while teams run tests for passenger check-in, baggage handling, and security. The cargo area and fuel systems are nearly ready but still need final aviation approvals.

Ticket prices set at ₹490 (domestic), ₹980 (international)

In its first phase (built for ₹10,056 crore), NIA will handle up to 12 million passengers a year with room to grow big—up to 70 million eventually.

For now, flying out will cost ₹490 for domestic departures and ₹980 for international ones; arrivals are set at ₹210 (domestic) and ₹420 (international).

So yes: new airport vibes are coming soon!