Jewar airport to open in mid-September 2025
After a series of delays, Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, is gearing up to start domestic and cargo flights by mid-September 2025. International routes will follow in November.
The opening was pushed back from its original September 2024 date due to the late start of construction, exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic, and delays in terminal building works and approvals.
Test runs on for passenger check-in, baggage handling
Construction is moving fast—over 80% of phase one is done, including the main terminal roof and runway.
The Airports Authority of India is now installing air traffic control systems, while teams run tests for passenger check-in, baggage handling, and security.
The cargo area and fuel systems are nearly ready but still need final aviation approvals.
Ticket prices set at ₹490 (domestic), ₹980 (international)
In its first phase (built for ₹10,056 crore), NIA will handle up to 12 million passengers a year with room to grow big—up to 70 million eventually.
For now, flying out will cost ₹490 for domestic departures and ₹980 for international ones; arrivals are set at ₹210 (domestic) and ₹420 (international).
So yes: new airport vibes are coming soon!