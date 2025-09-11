Puri temple calls out ISKCON for changing Jagannath festival dates

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) in Puri has called out ISKCON for holding Snana Yatra and Rath Yatra on dates not approved by tradition. In 2025, ISKCON organized these festivals at dozens of locations worldwide, but not on the sacred dates set by scripture—a move SJTA says upset many devotees.

SJTA warns of legal action if ISKCON repeats this SJTA dismissed ISKCON's climate-related reasons for shifting the festival dates in a detailed report and warned they might take legal steps if it happens again.

They're urging everyone to stick to the established calendar, emphasizing that these rituals should be held on their prescribed dates to keep religious traditions intact.

Former king calls ISKCON's timing change a 'blunder' Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb—Puri's former king and head of the temple committee—called ISKCON's timing change a "blunder" that hurt religious feelings.

He found their explanations "weird and illogical," reminding everyone that honoring centuries-old customs is key for Jagannath worship everywhere.