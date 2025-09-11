Kashmir apples: ₹700cr loss likely as highway remains shut

Orchards in districts like Pulwama and Anantnag have been flooded, hitting about 10% of local farmers—especially those growing early varieties like Galas. Packaging costs have shot up from ₹40 to ₹200 per carton, while alternate routes remain risky due to more landslides and bad weather. Every delay means more fruit wasted and bigger losses for families relying on this season.

Railways step in, but growers say it's too little, too late

Indian Railways will launch a daily apple parcel train from Badgam to Delhi starting September 13, with two carriages set aside just for apples.

Still, many growers say it's not enough: fruit is already rotting on stranded trucks and prices keep dropping.

Since Kashmir supplies nearly three-fourths of India's apples—all mostly eaten here—the impact is being felt far beyond the valley this year.