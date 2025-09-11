Urban, rural households' quarterly expenses up by over 30%: Report

A new report shows that average household spending in India jumped by 33%—from about ₹42,000 in June 2022 to over ₹56,000 in March 2025—driven by inflation, with both urban and rural areas experiencing significant increases.

Wealthier city folks saw a 15% annual rise in expenses Urban families now spend around ₹73,579 every quarter (up from ₹52,711), while rural households saw costs rise from ₹36,104 to ₹46,623.

Higher prices hit all income groups: wealthier city folks saw a 15% annual rise in expenses; lower-income rural families faced an even steeper climb at 18%.

Reserve Bank's Consumer Confidence Index dropped to just 95.4 Nearly half of the surveyed families said they're struggling to manage their budgets, and only a small group (17%) feel financially comfortable right now.

The Reserve Bank's Consumer Confidence Index also dropped—from 98.5 in March 2024 to just 95.4 by May this year—showing people are feeling the squeeze.