4 family members on 1 bike killed in dumper-truck collision
India
A heartbreaking accident in Alwar district on Wednesday took the lives of four family members riding together on a motorcycle.
A speeding dumper truck collided with them near Jhiri stand, Dausa Road, Pratapgarh.
The victims were Babulal (40), his nephew Monu (5), Ashok (22), and Narsi (25).
Locals protest, block road
Three died at the scene, while Narsi passed away on the way to Jaipur.
The tragedy sparked protests from locals, who blocked the Alwar-Jaipur road.
Police were called in to manage the crowd.