India is now a defense exporter, reaching over 100 countries India Sep 24, 2025

India has flipped the script from buying most of its defense gear to exporting it—now reaching over 100 countries.

This big shift was highlighted at Defense Expo 2025, where business worth more than ₹20,000 crore was recorded, showing off serious self-reliance.

The push lines up with PM Modi's goal to boost India's defense game and make the country more independent in this space.