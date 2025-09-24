India is now a defense exporter, reaching over 100 countries
India has flipped the script from buying most of its defense gear to exporting it—now reaching over 100 countries.
This big shift was highlighted at Defense Expo 2025, where business worth more than ₹20,000 crore was recorded, showing off serious self-reliance.
The push lines up with PM Modi's goal to boost India's defense game and make the country more independent in this space.
'Make in India' initiative is boosting defense manufacturing
The 'Make in India' initiative has helped small and medium businesses get into defense manufacturing by teaming up with bigger Indian companies.
This approach has paid off: indigenous production turnover topped ₹1.5 lakh crore, and exports crossed ₹23,000 crore just this year.
Plus, new ideas are thriving thanks to programs like iDEX—one start-up even landed a Navy contract for a robotic safety system.
It's clear: Indian talent is making waves in global defense tech.