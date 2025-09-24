HIV prevention drug to cost $40 in 120 countries
A game-changing HIV-prevention drug is set to roll out in over 100 countries at just $40 a year—way down from the $28,000 price tag in the US.
Announced by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Unitaid, this move comes as UNAIDS reports 1.3 million new HIV infections in 2024.
The generic version of lenacapavir could make protection way more accessible for people who need it most.
First doses expected in an African country by end of year
The first doses are expected to reach at least one African country before this year wraps up.
Unitaid, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, the Clinton Health Access Initiative, and Wits RHI will help provide the drug across 120 countries.
Gilead's licensing deals with six generic makers—and extra support from the Global Fund—are all about making sure even low-income countries can afford it.
It's a big step forward in making HIV prevention fairer and more global.