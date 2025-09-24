HIV prevention drug to cost $40 in 120 countries India Sep 24, 2025

A game-changing HIV-prevention drug is set to roll out in over 100 countries at just $40 a year—way down from the $28,000 price tag in the US.

Announced by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Unitaid, this move comes as UNAIDS reports 1.3 million new HIV infections in 2024.

The generic version of lenacapavir could make protection way more accessible for people who need it most.