4, including 6-year-old, killed in fire at Navi Mumbai society

Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra: Massive fire breaks out at Ambe Shraddha Society in Kamothe Sector 36 on Monday night. Mother and daughter killed, three others rescued in time. Short circuit suspected as cause; investigation underway. pic.twitter.com/LIR0MgfDrc

Rescue efforts

Cause of fire identified as short circuit

The fire was brought under control by firefighters, who rushed to the spot after receiving a call. The injured residents were immediately hospitalized and are undergoing treatment. The Navi Mumbai incident comes a day after a fire in Mumbai's Cuffe Parade area killed a 15-year-old boy. The blaze broke out early Monday morning and was doused within 20 minutes. It damaged electric wiring, installations, three electric vehicle batteries, and household items but did not affect neighboring homes.