4, including 6-year-old, killed in fire at Navi Mumbai society
A massive fire broke out at the Raheja Residency housing society in Navi Mumbai's Vashi Sector-14 on Monday night, killing four people. The deceased have been identified as six-year-old Vedika Sundar Balakrishnan, 84-year-old Kamala Hiral Jain, 44-year-old Sundar Balakrishnan and 39-year-old Pooja Rajan. The fire started on the 10th floor and soon spread to the upper floors of the building, reportedly due to a short circuit.
The fire was brought under control by firefighters, who rushed to the spot after receiving a call. The injured residents were immediately hospitalized and are undergoing treatment. The Navi Mumbai incident comes a day after a fire in Mumbai's Cuffe Parade area killed a 15-year-old boy. The blaze broke out early Monday morning and was doused within 20 minutes. It damaged electric wiring, installations, three electric vehicle batteries, and household items but did not affect neighboring homes.