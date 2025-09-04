47% of Indian ministers have criminal cases: Report India Sep 04, 2025

A fresh report from the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) reveals that 47% of Indian ministers currently have criminal cases against them—including serious offenses like murder.

The study looked at affidavits from 643 ministers across states and Union Territories.

This comes days after the Centre introduced three bills seeking the removal of the prime minister, chief ministers, and ministers arrested for 30 days on serious criminal charges.