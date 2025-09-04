47% of Indian ministers have criminal cases: Report
A fresh report from the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) reveals that 47% of Indian ministers currently have criminal cases against them—including serious offenses like murder.
The study looked at affidavits from 643 ministers across states and Union Territories.
This comes days after the Centre introduced three bills seeking the removal of the prime minister, chief ministers, and ministers arrested for 30 days on serious criminal charges.
TDP, Congress, and BJP's representation
The party breakdown is eye-opening: a huge 96% of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) ministers face criminal cases, while it's 74% for Congress and 40% for BJP.
The report also highlights big wealth differences—on average, each minister holds assets worth ₹37 crore, with Karnataka having the most billionaire ministers.
Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani (TDP) tops the list at over ₹5,700 crore, but some have declared assets as low as ₹2 lakh.