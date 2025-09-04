Late-night food bazaar in CP? NDMC's plan to serve food India Sep 04, 2025

NDMC is thinking about launching a late-night food bazaar in Connaught Place, following a proposal put forward by PWD minister Parvesh Verma.

If it happens, you'll see 50-60 food trucks dishing out cuisines from across India and cultural performances from 10:30pm to 1am.

State bhawans are also expected to join in with special regional menus, making it a lively spot for both locals and tourists.