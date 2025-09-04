Late-night food bazaar in CP? NDMC's plan to serve food
NDMC is thinking about launching a late-night food bazaar in Connaught Place, following a proposal put forward by PWD minister Parvesh Verma.
If it happens, you'll see 50-60 food trucks dishing out cuisines from across India and cultural performances from 10:30pm to 1am.
State bhawans are also expected to join in with special regional menus, making it a lively spot for both locals and tourists.
NDMC also approved ₹19 crore for upgrading schools
At the same meeting, NDMC approved several city improvements: ₹15.29 crore for mist sprays at pollution hotspots like Barakhamba Road, new smart classrooms and school upgrades worth nearly ₹19 crore, plus big investments for better roads and drainage across key Delhi areas.
There's also a plan to boost electricity reliability in Lodhi Colony with new cables—showing NDMC's push to make city life smoother (and maybe tastier).