Maharashtra shifts Eid-e-Milad holiday date in Mumbai
Maharashtra has shifted the Eid-e-Milad holiday for Mumbai and its suburbs from September 5 to September 8.
The move is meant to avoid crowding since the original date overlapped with Ganesh idol immersions on Anant Chaturdashi (September 6).
This new date also matches the decision made by the Muslim community.
Holiday date in other districts remains unchanged
The holiday date stays the same—September 5—in other districts across the state.
Government offices in Mumbai will still be open on September 5, even with this change.
The update aims to help everyone celebrate peacefully without major events clashing.