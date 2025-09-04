Maharashtra shifts Eid-e-Milad holiday date in Mumbai India Sep 04, 2025

Maharashtra has shifted the Eid-e-Milad holiday for Mumbai and its suburbs from September 5 to September 8.

The move is meant to avoid crowding since the original date overlapped with Ganesh idol immersions on Anant Chaturdashi (September 6).

This new date also matches the decision made by the Muslim community.