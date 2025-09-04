Next Article
India-Pakistan border: Floods damage 110km fencing, submerge 90 BSF posts
Massive floods have hit the India-Pakistan border, damaging more than 110km of fencing—about 80km in Punjab and 30km in Jammu.
Nearly 90 BSF posts got submerged, disrupting normal border monitoring operations.
BSF on war footing to restore security
The Border Security Force has jumped into action to fix fences and restore posts.
While floodwaters slowly go down, they're using drones, searchlights, boats, and electronic tools to watch over these vulnerable stretches.
Punjab facing worst floods since 1988
Punjab is facing its worst floods since 1988 and Jammu's heavy rains have flooded homes and fields.
Tragically, a BSF soldier drowned in floodwaters in Jammu.
The goal now: quickly get security back on track along this critical border.