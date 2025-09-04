India-Pakistan border: Floods damage 110km fencing, submerge 90 BSF posts

The Border Security Force has jumped into action to fix fences and restore posts. While floodwaters slowly go down, they're using drones, searchlights, boats, and electronic tools to watch over these vulnerable stretches.

Punjab facing worst floods since 1988

Punjab is facing its worst floods since 1988 and Jammu's heavy rains have flooded homes and fields.

Tragically, a BSF soldier drowned in floodwaters in Jammu.

The goal now: quickly get security back on track along this critical border.