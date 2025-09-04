Affordable housing in India disappearing fast: Report

Affordable homes are disappearing fast in India's big cities just as more people need them. In places like Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, affordable housing made up over half of new launches back in 2018—but by June 2025, it's dropped to only 17%. If nothing changes soon, finding a budget-friendly place to live could get even tougher.

Supply-demand ratio for affordable housing crashes Rising land and construction costs have pushed developers to focus on pricier homes instead.

The supply-to-demand ratio for affordable housing has crashed from 1.05 in 2019 to just 0.36 by June 2025.

Right now, there's a shortage of about 9.4 million affordable homes—and with rapid urban growth, that gap could triple by 2030.

Average home loans jump to ₹74 lakh With fewer affordable options out there, average home loans in major cities have jumped to ₹74 lakh.

That hits millennials and Gen Z especially hard—just as they're becoming the majority of homebuyers and looking for smaller spaces with flexible designs.