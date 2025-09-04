Affordable housing in India disappearing fast: Report
Affordable homes are disappearing fast in India's big cities just as more people need them.
In places like Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, affordable housing made up over half of new launches back in 2018—but by June 2025, it's dropped to only 17%.
If nothing changes soon, finding a budget-friendly place to live could get even tougher.
Supply-demand ratio for affordable housing crashes
Rising land and construction costs have pushed developers to focus on pricier homes instead.
The supply-to-demand ratio for affordable housing has crashed from 1.05 in 2019 to just 0.36 by June 2025.
Right now, there's a shortage of about 9.4 million affordable homes—and with rapid urban growth, that gap could triple by 2030.
Average home loans jump to ₹74 lakh
With fewer affordable options out there, average home loans in major cities have jumped to ₹74 lakh.
That hits millennials and Gen Z especially hard—just as they're becoming the majority of homebuyers and looking for smaller spaces with flexible designs.
Industry leaders urge government to step in
Industry leaders are urging the government to step in—calling for easier rules and more public land for housing projects.
Without quick action, India's "Housing for All" dream might stay out of reach for many young people hoping to own a home someday.