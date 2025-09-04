Centre moves SC seeking transfer of cases challenging gaming law

The central government has approached the Supreme Court seeking to transfer petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025. The petitions are currently pending before three high courts. To avoid the multiplicity of litigation, the Centre has requested that all of these matters be transferred to the Supreme Court.

Legal arguments Similar questions of law raised in petitions The government has argued that the petitions raise similar questions on the validity of the Act. It contends that these issues are of general public importance and require an authoritative ruling from the Supreme Court. The government has also argued that different high courts may arrive at conflicting findings on the same Central legislation. This could create legal uncertainty and inconsistency in judicial pronouncements.

Legal uniformity Government highlights risk of conflicting findings A consolidated hearing before the Supreme Court would ensure uniformity of judicial pronouncements, avoiding such conflicts, the Centre said. The government has also sought an ad interim ex parte stay on proceedings before the high courts. It argues that continuing multiple cases would delay and prejudice the resolution process. It said transferring these cases to the Supreme Court would allow for a speedy and final resolution.