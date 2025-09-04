Welfare officials send back minor to accused's house; raped again 

In Madhya Pradesh , a 15-year-old rape survivor was allegedly sent back to the accused's home by the local Child Welfare Committee (CWC). Once at the house, the accused sexually assaulted her again. The Chhatarpur Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against 10 people, including the CWC chairman and members, for their involvement in this case.

Case details Survivor went missing for a month The survivor had gone missing from her village in Panna district on January 16. After a month-long search, she was traced to Gurugram, Haryana, along with the accused. The accused was later arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. However, instead of protecting her, the CWC allegedly sent her to stay with the accused's sister-in-law, who happened to be the girl's cousin, on March 29. After he was released, the accused allegedly raped the minor again.

Intervention sought Officials shifted the girl back to OSC to hide mistake The survivor's family later filed a complaint at the Panna Collectorate's public hearing. The district collector then ordered a review of the CWC's decision. To hide their mistake, officials shifted the girl back to a One Stop Center (OSC) on April 29. It was during sessions there that the assaults came to light.

Victimization continues CWC allegedly placed the girl at accused's relative's home Investigators found that the CWC did not obtain a social investigation report from the Women and Child Development Department to assess the safety of the placement, which is mandatory under the Juvenile Justice Act. The investigation also found that the victim's recurrent exploitation was a direct result of the Child Welfare Committee's wrongful and arbitrary judgment and subsequent cover-up by officials.