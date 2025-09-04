IIT-BHU student dies hours before exam, shocking details emerge
Anoop Singh Chauhan, a first-year MTech mechanical engineering student at IIT-BHU, died suddenly on Wednesday morning.
He was found unresponsive in his hostel room just hours before an exam. Despite quick CPR and hospital care, he could not be revived.
His age is reported as both 22 and 31 in different sources, with local reports stating he was 22.
No known health issues
Chauhan had been studying with friends until about 3am and was discovered around 6:30am in his PC Ray Hostel room.
His father shared that Anoop had no known health issues and spoke to the family just the night before.
The loss has reportedly left his loved ones in shock.
Rising cardiac arrest cases among youngsters
Chauhan's passing highlights rising cases of cardiac arrests among young adults in India—often linked to stress, lack of sleep, poor diet, and intense academic pressure.
Experts urge regular checkups, balanced nutrition, exercise, and better stress management for students' well-being.