Next Article
Punjab MLA Pathanmajra goes underground after rape accusation
Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Punjab, has disappeared after being accused of rape.
He managed to avoid arrest by police recently and later posted a video saying he didn't fire at officers and that he feared a "fake encounter."
Pathanmajra claims he's the target of a conspiracy
Pathanmajra claims he's the target of a conspiracy by a "Delhi lobby" and urged fellow Punjab MLAs to stand up against outside interference.
The attempted arrest in Haryana's Karnal district turned chaotic, with gunfire and stone-pelting from his supporters.
Now, the Anti-Gangster Task Force is using CCTV and mobile data to track him down—while Pathanmajra insists it was "God's grace" that helped him escape.