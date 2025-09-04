Next Article
Gujarat: Sardar Sarovar Dam releases 4 lakh cusecs water
After heavy rainfall, Gujarat's Sardar Sarovar Dam released nearly 4 lakh cusecs of water on Thursday, bringing the reservoir close to its maximum level.
With extra water also coming in from Madhya Pradesh dams, officials have put 30 villages in Narmada, Vadodara, and Bharuch districts on alert for possible flooding.
Flood Control Cell is managing the situation
To keep things under control, the Flood Control Cell is letting out most of the water through spillways and using its hydroelectric turbines to release more downstream.
Right now, the dam is almost 90% full—so managing these flows is key to preventing floods and keeping power generation steady.
The dam's network of gates and turbines plays a big part in protecting nearby communities while supplying electricity.