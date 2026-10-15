How to update your ration card details online
What's the story
Updating your ration card helps ensure that your personal and family details remain accurate. It also helps you continue accessing subsidized food grains through the Public Distribution System (PDS). You can request changes to your name, address, mobile number, or family members through available online services. The process and required documents may vary by state. Here are five practical tips to help you update your ration card details.
Tip 1
Gather necessary documents
Before starting the update process, gather your ration card, Aadhaar card, and relevant supporting documents.
You may need address proof for a change of residence or a birth or marriage certificate when adding a family member.
Requirements depend on the type of change and your state. Keeping the necessary documents ready can help prevent delays during verification.
Tip 2
Use the Mera Ration 2.0 app
The government-backed Mera Ration 2.0 app offers digital services for managing ration card details.
Download it from the official app store and register or log in using the required details.
Follow the verification process and check the available options for updating personal information or managing family members.
Not all changes may be available through the app in every state.
Tip 3
Update details through an official portal
You can also check the National Food Security Act (NFSA) portal or your state's food and civil supplies department website for ration card services.
Select the relevant option, such as correcting details, changing your address, or adding or removing a family member.
Fill in the required form and upload supporting documents as instructed. Some requests may require additional verification or a visit to the local office.
Tip 4
Check details before submitting
Review all the information carefully before submitting your update request. Check the spelling of names, Aadhaar details, address, and other entries against your supporting documents.
Incorrect information can delay the process or lead to rejection.
Also, check whether your state requires a fee for the requested change. Do not make payments through unofficial websites or agents.
Tip 5
Track your application status
After submitting your request, save the acknowledgement number or application reference, if provided.
Use the official portal or app to check the status of your application. Some requests may need approval from the relevant authorities before the changes appear on your ration card.
You can also use the available grievance redressal channels if you face problems. Keep your Aadhaar e-KYC details updated if required by your state.