6 cops injured, villagers attack them during festival in Punjab

SHO hospitalized, legal action ongoing

Station House Officer Ravinder Singh suffered a serious sword injury to his arm. To calm things down, police fired 15 rounds into the air.

The crowd also damaged a police vehicle and a private bus before leaving.

Seven villagers have been charged with attempt to murder and assaulting public servants under new criminal laws.

Senior officers visited the site on September 18, 2024, some suspects have been detained, and legal action is ongoing while SHO Singh was hospitalized.