Budget 2025: ₹25,000cr Maritime Development Fund to boost domestic shipping

Interest subvention for shipyards and shipbuilding

The MDF will offer long-term funding—think grants, equity, and loans—to help raise the share of Indian-flagged ships in the global fleet to 20% by 2047.

₹5,000 crore is set aside for a 3% interest subvention to support building shipyards and boost domestic shipbuilding.

By 2030, the plan is to pull in ₹1.5 trillion in investments and make India's shipbuilding scene globally competitive.

The final rules are being worked out so this support actually reaches where it's needed most.