Assam Rifles, Mizoram Police seize meth tablets worth ₹102cr India Sep 18, 2025

Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police teamed up on Wednesday and seized meth tablets valued at over ₹102 crore in Champhai district, right near the Indo-Myanmar border.

Acting on a tip, they tried to stop a suspect in Zote village, but he ditched more than 34kg of meth and escaped into the jungle before officers could catch him.