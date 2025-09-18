Next Article
Assam Rifles, Mizoram Police seize meth tablets worth ₹102cr
India
Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police teamed up on Wednesday and seized meth tablets valued at over ₹102 crore in Champhai district, right near the Indo-Myanmar border.
Acting on a tip, they tried to stop a suspect in Zote village, but he ditched more than 34kg of meth and escaped into the jungle before officers could catch him.
Drug haul part of ongoing campaign against narcotics smuggling
The massive drug haul has been handed over to Champhai's excise and narcotics department for legal action.
Assam Rifles says this is part of their ongoing push to stop illegal cross-border smuggling along Mizoram's 510-km stretch with Myanmar, with teams operating out of their Aizawl headquarters and several local bases.