Next Article
Veteran BJP leader Balakrishnan (80) passes away in Kozhikode
India
Chettur Balakrishnan, a longtime BJP leader known for his dedication to local politics and community service, passed away on Thursday in Kozhikode at the age of 80.
He'd been retired and living quietly due to health issues, but was still remembered for his roles as BJP's Kerala vice president and Kozhikode district president.
Balakrishnan's life was dedicated to public service
Balakrishnan made his mark by serving twice on the Mukkom grama panchayat and working with local banks like Mukkom Service Cooperative Bank and Kerala Gramin Bank.
Even after losing the 1996 Assembly election from Koduvally, he stayed active in public life.
Before politics, he taught at Malayamma's AUP school.
He leaves behind his wife and two sons—a legacy of steady commitment to grassroots change.