Veteran BJP leader Balakrishnan (80) passes away in Kozhikode

Balakrishnan's life was dedicated to public service

Balakrishnan made his mark by serving twice on the Mukkom grama panchayat and working with local banks like Mukkom Service Cooperative Bank and Kerala Gramin Bank.

Even after losing the 1996 Assembly election from Koduvally, he stayed active in public life.

Before politics, he taught at Malayamma's AUP school.

He leaves behind his wife and two sons—a legacy of steady commitment to grassroots change.