Rajasthan woman drowns daughter in lake to 'get rid' of her

Woman confessed after reviewing CCTV evidence

Singh, originally from Banaras district in Uttar Pradesh, had separated from her child's father and was living with a new partner in Ajmer.

CCTV footage showed her with the child near the lake from 10pm to 1:30am and captured moments before the incident.

A missing person report had been filed by her estranged husband in Banaras regarding her disappearance.

When questioned by police around 4am—after being spotted nearby—Singh first claimed her daughter was missing, but later confessed after officers reviewed CCTV evidence.

She is now in custody as police continue their investigation into this tragic homicide.