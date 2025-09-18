Next Article
Viral video: Man sells land, wife's jewelry to fund drinking
India
A man from Bihar, known by the nickname Motu Lal, went viral after admitting he spent ₹72 lakh on alcohol—selling land worth ₹45 lakh and even pawning his wife's jewelry to keep drinking.
In the video shared by journalist Jitesh Kumar Singh, Lal reflects that he could have been a millionaire if not for his addiction.
The clip has already racked up over 4.7 million views.
Lal's mother stands by her son
Lal's mother appears in the video looking heartbroken but still standing by her son.
The story struck a chord online—some people empathized with his mother's pain, while others called out Lal's choices and lack of remorse.
It's a tough reminder of how addiction can hit both wallets and families hard.