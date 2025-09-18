Viral video: Man sells land, wife's jewelry to fund drinking India Sep 18, 2025

A man from Bihar, known by the nickname Motu Lal, went viral after admitting he spent ₹72 lakh on alcohol—selling land worth ₹45 lakh and even pawning his wife's jewelry to keep drinking.

In the video shared by journalist Jitesh Kumar Singh, Lal reflects that he could have been a millionaire if not for his addiction.

The clip has already racked up over 4.7 million views.