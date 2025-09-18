Kerala: 12 men arrested for sexually abusing minor boy

Arrested men include civil contractor, education official

Those arrested include a civil contractor, an education official, a railway protection force officer, and even a local political leader.

They've been charged under relevant sections of the POCSO Act and Indian Penal Code.

The boy had joined Grindr by lying about his age—a loophole that's sparked fresh criticism of the app's weak age checks.

Indian authorities are now pushing for stricter ID or biometric verification to prevent minors from accessing such platforms.

The investigation is ongoing as police look for more people who might be involved.