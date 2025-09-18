Next Article
Delhi Police bust hideouts of notorious gangs in major raid
Delhi Police just carried out a major raid across the NCR, targeting hideouts of some of the most notorious gangs—think Tillu Tajpuria, Neeraj Bawana-Rajesh Bawana, Jitendra Gogi, and Kala Jatheri.
Nearly 40 police teams were involved in this coordinated action on Wednesday, all part of a larger push to tackle organized crime in the city.
Raids recover large amounts of cash, weapons
The raids led to the recovery of large amounts of cash and several weapons—showing just how deep these criminal networks run.
Multiple FIRs have already been filed to kick off legal action.
Delhi Police say this is just one step in their ongoing effort to make the city safer and keep organized crime in check.