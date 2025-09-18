Next Article
Kerala girl recovers from brain infection linked to freshwater: Details
India
Good news from Kerala—a brave 11-year-old girl from Chelari, Malappuram, has just become the fourth person to recover from amoebic meningoencephalitis, a dangerous brain infection linked to freshwater.
She was cleared after two negative tests and discharged from Kozhikode's Government Medical College Hospital.
This recovery is a bright spot in what's been a worrying outbreak.
6 deaths since outbreak began
Sadly, since August 14 this year, at least six people have lost their lives to this infection in Kerala.
Right now, nine others are still getting treatment at the government hospital and one more at a private facility.
The outbreak highlights the importance of keeping freshwater sources clean and the need for better prevention and faster treatment.