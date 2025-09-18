CBSE introduces 2-term exam system for Class 10 India Sep 18, 2025

CBSE is rolling out some big updates for the 2026 board exams.

Class 10 students will now face a two-term exam system—one in February and another in May.

The board has also dropped the option for private candidates to take an "additional subject" exam, stating that the board is not only about appearing for an exam, but also about schooling.