CBSE introduces 2-term exam system for Class 10
CBSE is rolling out some big updates for the 2026 board exams.
Class 10 students will now face a two-term exam system—one in February and another in May.
The board has also dropped the option for private candidates to take an "additional subject" exam, stating that the board is not only about appearing for an exam, but also about schooling.
Other major updates for 2026 board exams
Open-Book Assessments are coming to Class 9 from the 2026-27 session, giving students a new way to show what they know.
For those taking Class 10 and 12 boards in 2025-26, at least 75% attendance is now a must.
CBSE is also bringing advanced and basic options for STEM subjects in Class 11, encouraging schools to use familiar languages early on and ramping up campus safety with CCTV cameras.