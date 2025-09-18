Chattisgarh power official now caught red-handed taking ₹4.5 lakh bribe
What's the story
A National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) official in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district has been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹4.5 lakh. The accused, Vijay Dubey, was serving as the Deputy General Manager (DGM) at NTPC. The arrest was made by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) following a complaint from a local resident whose ancestral land was acquired by NTPC for a project.
Bribe demand
Complainant had already received ₹14 lakh as compensation
The complainant had already received ₹14 lakh as compensation under the rehabilitation package for his house and land. However, a pending payment of ₹16 lakh remained. When he approached NTPC for settlement, Dubey allegedly demanded an additional bribe of ₹5 lakh to process the file. The complainant then reported this matter to ACB, leading to further investigation. The ACB then conducted a sting operation based on the complaint. On Tuesday, they caught Dubey red-handed while accepting the bribe.
Sting operation
ACB conducted sting operation based on the complaint
This incident comes just days after a government official was arrested following a raid at her residence in Guwahati. During the raid, authorities seized nearly ₹2 crore in cash and valuables from the home of Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer Nupur Bora. An additional ₹10 lakh in cash was seized from her rented house in Barpeta.
CM
'We are taking strict action'
Following her arrest, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that Bora had been under the scanner for allegedly transferring land "belonging to Hindus to suspicious individuals" in exchange for money. "We are taking strict action. Corruption in revenue offices, particularly in minority-dominated areas, remains a serious concern," Sarma said. He claimed that while Bora was a circle officer in Barpeta, she helped in the registration of government and Satra land in the names of suspected illegal settlers.