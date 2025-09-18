Chattisgarh power official now caught red-handed taking ₹4.5 lakh bribe 

A National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) official in Chhattisgarh 's Raigarh district has been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹4.5 lakh. The accused, Vijay Dubey, was serving as the Deputy General Manager (DGM) at NTPC. The arrest was made by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) following a complaint from a local resident whose ancestral land was acquired by NTPC for a project.

Bribe demand Complainant had already received ₹14 lakh as compensation The complainant had already received ₹14 lakh as compensation under the rehabilitation package for his house and land. However, a pending payment of ₹16 lakh remained. When he approached NTPC for settlement, Dubey allegedly demanded an additional bribe of ₹5 lakh to process the file. The complainant then reported this matter to ACB, leading to further investigation. The ACB then conducted a sting operation based on the complaint. On Tuesday, they caught Dubey red-handed while accepting the bribe.

Sting operation ACB conducted sting operation based on the complaint This incident comes just days after a government official was arrested following a raid at her residence in Guwahati. During the raid, authorities seized nearly ₹2 crore in cash and valuables from the home of Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer Nupur Bora. An additional ₹10 lakh in cash was seized from her rented house in Barpeta.