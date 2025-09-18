Next Article
Indian woman in US husband-beat cop's wife seeks help
India
Hana Ahmed Khan from Hyderabad is reaching out to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, saying her husband—Chicago police officer Mohammed Zain Uddin—has abused her physically and emotionally since their marriage in June 2022.
She alleges the abuse continued after she traveled to the US in February 2024.
Khan says Uddin took off to the US with her
Khan says Uddin took off to the US with her passport and legal papers, leaving her stuck in India.
Even after reporting the abuse, she says police only gave him a warning.
She also alleges he forced her into divorce proceedings and left her without belongings during a visit to India.
Now, she's asking for help getting her documents back so she can return to the US and take legal action.