SC to hear plea against Banu Mushtaq as Dasara chief guest
The Supreme Court will soon review a petition challenging Karnataka's choice of Booker Prize-winning author Banu Mushtaq as chief guest for Mysuru Dasara on September 22.
Petitioners argue her invitation goes against traditions linked to Goddess Chamundeshwari, a key figure in the festival.
The hearing is set for September 19, 2024.
Challenge dismissed by Karnataka High Court last week
This isn't the first challenge—Karnataka High Court recently dismissed similar objections, calling Dasara an inclusive event for all communities.
Mushtaq's invite follows past examples like poet Nisar Ahmed in 2017.
While some political leaders object, the Congress government says this reflects Karnataka's commitment to pluralism and secular values.
The debate highlights bigger questions about tradition, inclusion, and how public celebrations are evolving today.