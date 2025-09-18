Next Article
4,734 wild boars killed in Kerala this year
India
Kerala has culled 4,734 wild boars by July 2025 to help protect people and crops near forest areas.
Local self-governing bodies led the effort, especially in Palakkad district, which saw the highest numbers.
The move comes as wild boar encounters have become a bigger problem for residents.
Update on macaques
On September 18, Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran said local leaders will keep acting as honorary wildlife wardens until May 2026—meaning culling can continue under Union rules.
For bonnet macaques (a different animal), Kerala is focusing on moving them instead of culling, and there's a new bill in the works to make managing them easier without waiting for central approval.