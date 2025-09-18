Tamil Nadu cop shifted after man seen on car's bonnet
A police officer in Tamil Nadu's Thirunelveli district has been moved to the Armed Reserve after a video of him driving for about 500 meters with a man clinging to his car's bonnet went viral.
The incident followed an argument over a road accident involving Special Sub-Inspector Gandhi Rajan, and has sparked outrage online, leading to an official investigation.
Recent troubling incidents involving police in Tamil Nadu
This isn't an isolated case—Tamil Nadu has seen several troubling police incidents lately.
Just earlier this month, an elderly man was hurt during a scuffle with officers at a government camp in Ranipet.
In July, cops in Coimbatore were caught on camera pulling someone out of their car during a drunk driving check.
These repeated incidents have circulated widely on social media and drawn public attention to police conduct in the state.