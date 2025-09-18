Tamil Nadu cop shifted after man seen on car's bonnet

Recent troubling incidents involving police in Tamil Nadu

This isn't an isolated case—Tamil Nadu has seen several troubling police incidents lately.

Just earlier this month, an elderly man was hurt during a scuffle with officers at a government camp in Ranipet.

In July, cops in Coimbatore were caught on camera pulling someone out of their car during a drunk driving check.

These repeated incidents have circulated widely on social media and drawn public attention to police conduct in the state.