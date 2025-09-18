Next Article
Uttarakhand: Entire families feared buried under landslide in Chamoli
India
Late last night (September 17-18, 2024), heavy cloudbursts hit Chamoli district in Uttarakhand, setting off landslides that destroyed six homes and damaged several more.
At least 10 people—including entire families from Nandanagar, Sarapani, and Dhurma—are missing.
Two people have been pulled out alive so far.
Rescue work on amid orange alert for more rain
Flooding from the landslides has made rescue work tough—roads are blocked and communication is patchy.
Teams from SDRF, NDRF, police, and medical staff are working round the clock despite these hurdles.
With an orange alert for more heavy rain from IMD, there's real concern about further landslides.
This is a reminder of how crucial early warnings and disaster prep are in hilly regions like Uttarakhand.