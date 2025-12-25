64 lives lost in bus fires since 2021: Gadkari
Since January 2021, bus fires have claimed 64 lives and injured 145 people across India, according to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.
Rajasthan saw the most deaths (45), while Maharashtra had the highest number of incidents.
Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka also reported several cases, showing this is a widespread issue.
Why should you care?
Bus fires aren't just headlines—they're real tragedies with preventable causes like electrical short circuits and fuel leaks.
The government is now stepping up safety rules: soon, all bigger busses must have fire extinguishers, more emergency exits, better wiring standards, and engine fire suppression systems.
States are being told to upgrade older busses too. It's a reminder that everyday travel safety matters—and change is finally on the way.