64 lives lost in bus fires since 2021: Gadkari

Why should you care?

Bus fires aren't just headlines—they're real tragedies with preventable causes like electrical short circuits and fuel leaks.

The government is now stepping up safety rules: soon, all bigger busses must have fire extinguishers, more emergency exits, better wiring standards, and engine fire suppression systems.

States are being told to upgrade older busses too. It's a reminder that everyday travel safety matters—and change is finally on the way.