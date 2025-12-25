'They asked for Aadhaar cards': Bengal laborer lynched in Odisha

A migrant worker from West Bengal 's Murshidabad district was beaten to death in Odisha 's Sambalpur on Wednesday night. The victim, Jewel Sheikh, was a resident of Chakbahadurpur village, and six people have been arrested in connection with the incident. His family and co-workers alleged that he was attacked on suspicion of being an illegal Bangladeshi immigrant. However, the Odisha Police denied these claims, stating that the accused and Jewel knew each other.

Attack Incident occurred at tea stall in Shantinagar The incident took place at a tea stall in the Shantinagar area while Jewel was returning from work. Paltu Sheikh, one of the construction laborers from Murshidabad who was with Jewel at the time of the incident, alleged that a group of people first asked the victim for a bidi. Then, they demanded Aadhaar cards from Jewel and other workers and started thrashing them. Jewel was hit on the head and later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

Details Victim's mother demands justice Jewel's mother, Nagima Bibi, demanded justice for her son, who she said was called a Bangladeshi before being beaten to death. She said Jewel had gone to work in Odisha as a mason on December 20 and was supposed to work there for three months. "Now his body will return," she added. Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) alleged that Bengali migrants are being targeted in states ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on suspicion of being illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.