70 Nepali jailbreakers, including Bangladeshi national, caught in India
Seventy people, including a Bangladeshi national, who broke out of Nepali jails during recent anti-government protests have been caught by Indian security forces along the India-Nepal border.
The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and state police made the arrests and handed some escapees back to Nepali authorities.
Nepal's political crisis
After the jailbreaks, SSB ramped up security across the 1,751-km border and launched helplines for Indians stuck in Nepal (like 1903 and other numbers).
Meanwhile, Nepal is dealing with major political unrest—Prime Minister Oli resigned following deadly protests over a social media ban, with former Chief Justice Sushila Karki stepping in to lead an interim government.