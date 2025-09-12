Nepal Airlines rescues stranded tourists from Karnataka
Nepal Airlines stepped in on September 11, flying nearly 200 stranded tourists from Karnataka—mostly from Bengaluru—back home from Kathmandu.
These travelers were stuck after the airport suspended operations, and with no direct flights or much help from their state government, many felt left in the lurch.
Kathmandu airport was packed and chaotic
Kathmandu airport was packed and chaotic, with around 1,000 people waiting for updates and barely any internet or transport.
Some had to share crowded rooms or shared rooms in bars, lodges, and restaurants.
Nepal Airlines waiving the airfare and arranging a direct rescue flight brought huge relief.
Meanwhile, the Union government organized other flights for those rerouted to Delhi, and more efforts are underway to get everyone home safely.